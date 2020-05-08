FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 21 Funny, Flirty Texts to Let ‘Em Know You’re Interested
Check out these 21 funny, flirty texts to send & leave ’em begging for more:
1. “Good morning handsome. Have a great day!”
2. “Ugh, I have a problem … I can’t stop thinking about you.”
3. “I’m trying on these new bras, but I need a second opinion. Care to share your thoughts?”
4. “Just FYI, your voice sends chills throughout my entire body.”
5. “Black panties or red panties? Pick your favorite and I’ll model the winner for you tonight.”
6. “Just got out of the shower. Want to help me dry off?”
7. “Can I have you for breakfast in bed?”
8. “I smile whenever I get a message from you <3”
9. “Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like.”
10. “I hope you have sweet dreams … with me in them ;)”
11. “I’m in my bed, you’re in your bed … One of us is in the wrong place.”
12. “Let’s FaceTime tonight. I promise you won’t regret it ;)”
13. “My phone is in my hands, but I would rather be holding you.”
14. “Why do I always think of you when I’m trying to concentrate … Grrr, you drive me crazy, right now!”
15. “I’ve been thinking about you … and it hasn’t all been PG.”
16. “You look so good in that new post on Instagram!”
17. “Hey cutie. Haven’t talked to you in awhile. Thought I’d say hello!”
18. “I always wake up smiling. I think it’s your fault.”
19. “Aside from pizza, I crave you most.”
20. “Just watched Thor. Chris Hemsworth is hot, but I wish I’d been watching you instead.”
21.”You’re the most masculine guy I’ve ever met.”
See the full article from Your Tango, HERE.