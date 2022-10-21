98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FULL-STOP: Vasectomy Boom = New US Phenomenon

October 21, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Demand for Vasectomies ‘On the Rise’ in the USA

The snip” is now more popular than ever – at least four times more popular – specifically following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.  As men explore their own birth control options, in the current political climate, demand for vasectomies has quadrupled in the United States.

Google trend data shows surges in interest in vasectomies in May and June.  The average patient undergoing this procedure is around 40, and already has children.  Although some doctors are seeing more outlier cases.

Noteworthy:  A number of Planned Parenthood clinics will be offering vasectomies for free, in St. Louis.

Learn more, here:   (dailymail.co.uk)

 

