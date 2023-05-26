98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FULL-ON: One State Requires You to Wear Clothes for your Drivers License Pic

May 26, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FULL-ON: One State Requires You to Wear Clothes for your Drivers License Pic
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Georgia Says You Can’t Be Naked on Your Driver’s License
They have to say this?  Apparently, yes.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued a reminder for driver’s license applicants:  Wear clothes.

The state allows applicants to take selfies for their digital IDs, which can be used with Apple Wallet.

The peachy state posted on social media.  A May 23rd Facebook post asks Georgians to “keep things classy” and take photos with their clothing on.

Let’s raise our virtual glasses and toast to the future,” the department wrote.

How much clothing?  I feel like y’all are asking a lot in a vague way,” one poster commented.  “I thought about this and put clothes on just in case human review was involved,” another said.

Check out more, here:  (UPI)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#AppleWallet
#DriversLicense
#FriskyFriday
#GA
#OnlyinGeorgia
#Peachy
#UPI
Facebook
Selfie

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
5

Tim McGraw To Headline Illinois State Fair

Recent Posts