FRISKY FRIDAY FUEL: Remote Work May Tempt Some to Become Too Frisky

September 2, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Could remote work be fueling porn addiction? 
The Laurel Centre in London claims that it is now treating remote workers, who watch adult flicks, for up to 14 hours each day.

The work-from-home crowd is at risk due to increased temptation.  “It means you’ve got more opportunity; you don’t have to wait until you get home at night; you can be more impulsive during the day,” Doctor Paula Hall said.

Porn addiction is loosely defined as regularly spending two hours or more looking at adult content.

Those who are struggling are advised to contact their general practitioner with their concerns.  It’s a serious situation, which can interfere with or cause loss of both professional and personal relationships…  your job, your partner…

