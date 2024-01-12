FRISKY FRIDAY FRUMP? No – Julia Roberts Explains her Feeling about Nude Scenes

Julia Roberts Reveals Real Reason She Refuses to Appear Unclothed on Screen

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Julia Roberts explained why she chooses not to do any nude scenes in her roles.

Julia said, “You know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going to ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mom of three, I feel like that.”

Roberts continued, “You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie, or be vulnerable in physical ways, is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

She added about what keeps her so youthful: “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this—and I say it usually as kind of a joke—but I do believe in the love of a good man.”

Which movie role do you think Julia Roberts performed the worst in? Why?