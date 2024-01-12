98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FRUMP? No – Julia Roberts Explains her Feeling about Nude Scenes

January 12, 2024 10:00AM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FRUMP? No – Julia Roberts Explains her Feeling about Nude Scenes
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

Julia Roberts Reveals Real Reason She Refuses to Appear Unclothed on Screen

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Julia Roberts explained why she chooses not to do any nude scenes in her roles.

Julia said, “You know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going to ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down.  You know, as a mom of three, I feel like that.”

Roberts continued, “You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie, or be vulnerable in physical ways, is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

She added about what keeps her so youthful:  “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this—and I say it usually as kind of a joke—but I do believe in the love of a good man.”

Which movie role do you think Julia Roberts performed the worst in?  Why?

More about:
#ActingChoices
#BritishVogue
#FriskyFriday
#JuliaRoberts
#Momming
#NudeScenes
#TheLoveofaGoodMan

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts