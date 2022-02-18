Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FRUGALITY: Man Deducts Dollars from Fiancee’s Gift for ‘Yelling Days’
Feb 18, 2022 @ 10:00am
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
Man Set Aside $360 for His Fiancée’s Valentine Gift – Then Deducted $1 Every Day She Yelled at Him—Which Left Just $40 for her Gift
You have to wonder why certain people even stay together.
Isaac Ramirez, from California, posted on
TikTok
about how he set aside $360 last year, to buy a Valentine gift, this year, for his fiancée, Carolina.
But he decided to deduct a dollar from the total, each time she raised her voice at him, over the course of the year… which amounted to a total of 320 dollars, deducted.
That left him with just $40 for her gift.
Isaac thought his plan was clever; but commenters say it seems the relationship is full of “
red flags,
” and that they should probably just break up.
Others slammed Carolina for allegedly yelling at Isaac so many times. Still more posted that it seemed like Carolina was meant to “
earn
” her gift with good behavior, or be punished for bad behavior.
In the end, Isaac insisted it was all in good fun and that his relationship is a happy one.
Deduce more, here: (
Daily Mail
)
A man on TikTok posted about how he had $360 in an envelope to buy his fiancé a Valentine’s Day gift that he saved in 2021, but that over the course of the year he deducted $1 each time she yelled at him, and he was left with just $40 by Valentine’s Day 2022
Some people accused him of having a bad relationship full of “red flags,” but he insists they’re in a happy relationship
TAGS
#ControlFreak
#EarnYourGift?
#FriskyFriday
#JustBreakUp
#RedFlags
#Yelling
