FRISKY FRIDAY FROWNY FACE: Are You ‘Raising’ your Partner?

Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch

Relationship Burnout: Are You ‘Raising’ your Partner?

Are you the one in your relationship who is constantly reminding the other person to do things?

No matter how often you remind them or say something, they forget, so now you are the ‘nag’? Does it feel like you are now raising your partner? You are probably asking yourself, how did I get into this position?

According to Psychology Today, it is probably a pattern you witnessed, growing up. Seeing this growing up registered as a normal, healthy dynamic between two people who love each other.

So, how do you stop raising your partner? Focus on yourself.

This may require a therapist. They can help you change your habits and dig deeper to help you understand your relationship beliefs.

Relinquish Control. Control may have been your way of feeling ‘safe,’ so letting go of that may be scary. Control might also be how you learned to express love.

Are you raising your partner in your relationship; or are you raised by your partner?