FRISKY FRIDAY FROWNIE FACE: Pandemic Divorce Filings Continue to Pile Up

Sep 10, 2021 @ 11:30am
Many states report a rise of the number of petitions for divorce.

According to figures from the Superior Court of California, divorce filings are up significantly, in Los Angeles, over the last five months, as compared with the same period in 2020.

And some lawyers and relationship experts say that divorce filings in New York and other states are also on the rise.

According to a recent survey by “breakup coach” Lee Wilson, 21-percent of respondents answered that the pandemic had harmed their marriage, a 10-percent increase from a survey which had asked the same question, the year before.

