      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FRONT: Sexy Photo in your Dating Profile May Hurt More than Help You

Feb 25, 2022 @ 11:30am
Study: 
Use a Sexy Photos in your Tinder Profile? 
You’re More Likely to Be Seen as Incompetent and Unlikeable
If you use Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge, you may want to carefully consider what you choose for your profile photo.
University of Arizona researchers have found that people who post sexy photos on their dating profiles are more likely to be seen in three distinctly unflattering ways:  incompetent, unlikeable, and less likely to be looking for a long-term relationship.
Overall, male profiles, with sexy photos, were judged more harshly than female profiles with comparatively sexy photos.
Researchers wrote, “Our results found that sexualized dating profiles incurred social costs (e.g., less perceived task competence, less liking and less social attractiveness) – and were also at an increased likelihood of experiencing sexual cyber dating abuse than were their non-sexualized counterparts.”

(Daily Mail)

  • Researchers found people on Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge who post thirst trap photos as their profile photos are more likely to be seen as incompetent, unlikeable, and less likely to be looking for a long-term relationship—they’re also more likely to experience sexual cyber dating abuse
TAGS
#DatingApp #FriskyFriday #MayHurtMoreThanHelp #SexyProfilePic
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 4 Ways to Stay Positive in Tough Times
FBI Warning: Schemes to Break into your Phone - then your Bank Account - on the Rise
'Happy Hounds' - Queen Elizabeth Created a Fragrance for Dogs
Watch Morgan Wallen Thank the "Best Fans In The World"
Tim McGraw's Co-Star from ‘The Blind Side’ Drops Almost 100 Pounds and Chocolate Addiction
Connect With Us Listen To Us On