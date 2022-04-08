      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FRIEND-FINDER: Match Offers New Dating App for Single Parents

Apr 8, 2022 @ 11:00am
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
Match Offers New Dating App for Single Parents

Dating app Match has a new app called Stir.  It’s specifically designed to bring together single parents.

Match says there are about 20 million single parents in the US, who are underserved by dating apps.

To use Stir, you answer questions about your personality and values, look at potential matches…  And once you spark with someone, you can arrange a date.

Match Group’s Dinh Thi Bui said in a statement, “Having kids shouldn’t be a deal breaker when dating.  We’re dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves.”

Find more, here:  (Yahoo)

 

  • Dating app Match has a new app called Stir that specifically serves single parents who are looking for love
TAGS
#DatingApp #FriskyFriday #Match #SingleParent #Stir
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
Peeps Ice Cream Has Arrived for Easter!
Win Eric Church Tickets!
April Brings Back 'Shooting Stars' and 'Pink' Moon
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Sleep. Paint Your Bedroom THIS Color.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On