FRISKY FRIDAY FRIEND-FINDER: Match Offers New Dating App for Single Parents

Dating app Match has a new app called Stir. It’s specifically designed to bring together single parents.
Match says there are about 20 million single parents in the US, who are underserved by dating apps.
To use Stir, you answer questions about your personality and values, look at potential matches… And once you spark with someone, you can arrange a date.
Match Group’s Dinh Thi Bui said in a statement, “Having kids shouldn’t be a deal breaker when dating. We’re dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves.”
