FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Do you get your best ideas during a walk, the drive home, or in the shower?

A new study from the University of Virginia reveals that moderately engaging tasks help boost creative thinking. We may do our best thinking in the bathroom.

Researchers had participants watch a boring video of men folding laundry and an interesting movie clip from When Harry Met Sally (yes, THAT scene – “I’ll have what SHE’s having!”). They were then asked to complete a creative exercise. Those who had seen the When Harry Met Sally clip had more creative ideas than those who watched laundry get folded.

Participants were then asked how often their mind wandered, while they watched the clip.

“We find that mind wandering leads to more creative ideas, but only during moderately engaging activities,” the study reported.

