FRISKY FRIDAY FREQUENCY: Are We Making Out More or Less than Ten Years Ago?

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:30am

More People Are Having Sex Than They Were 10 Years Ago

 

The world may be a more stressful place in 2021 than it was 10 years ago; but not everything is bad news:  More of us are getting it on.

In a new poll of grownups and their sexual relations, only 19% of people say they’re not having sex, which is down from 23% in 2011.   And 5% of people say they’re doing it EVERY night, which is UP from 3% in 2011.

Speaking of frequency, 12% of people said they get it on “three or four times a week,” versus 16% in 2011.

Downside:  Now, 21% said they do it once or twice a week, versus 26% then.  And 14% say it’s the Big O only once or twice a month, versus 15% then.

