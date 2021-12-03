FRISKY FRIDAY FREQUENCY: Are We Making Out More or Less than Ten Years Ago?

More People Are Having Sex Than They Were 10 Years Ago
The world may be a more stressful place in 2021 than it was 10 years ago; but not everything is bad news: More of us are getting it on.
In a new poll of grownups and their sexual relations, only 19% of people say they’re not having sex, which is down from 23% in 2011. And 5% of people say they’re doing it EVERY night, which is UP from 3% in 2011.
Speaking of frequency, 12% of people said they get it on “three or four times a week,” versus 16% in 2011.
Downside: Now, 21% said they do it once or twice a week, versus 26% then. And 14% say it’s the Big O only once or twice a month, versus 15% then.