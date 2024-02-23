FRISKY FRIDAY FREEZE-GUY: The Guy Who Wears Shorts in Winter – Here’s WHY

You probably know one of these guys – or maybe you ARE one of them: The guy who wears shorts in freezing cold weather.

So why do some people – usually men – like wearing shorts, even when the temperature is in the super-chilly zone?

Psychologist Carolina Estevez has a few theories… She says it could be driven by a desire to demonstrate toughness or masculinity.

Because Shorts Guy may think others will be impressed by his ability to tolerate cold temperatures.

It can also be a way to make a statement and something that sets them apart from others, and makes them memorable.

[Maybe he comes from a long line of folks who wore kilts in the top of the hemisphere? That’s MY family – and one of my sons is just like that. LOL ~ Mo]