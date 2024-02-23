98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FREEZE-GUY: The Guy Who Wears Shorts in Winter – Here’s WHY

February 23, 2024 11:30AM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FREEZE-GUY: The Guy Who Wears Shorts in Winter – Here’s WHY
Humorous take on old school workout guy

You probably know one of these guys – or maybe you ARE one of them:  The guy who wears shorts in freezing cold weather. 

So why do some people – usually men – like wearing shorts, even when the temperature is in the super-chilly zone?

Psychologist Carolina Estevez has a few theories…  She says it could be driven by a desire to demonstrate toughness or masculinity.

Because Shorts Guy may think others will be impressed by his ability to tolerate cold temperatures.

It can also be a way to make a statement and something that sets them apart from others, and makes them memorable.

[Maybe he comes from a long line of folks who wore kilts in the top of the hemisphere?  That’s MY family – and one of my sons is just like that.  LOL  ~ Mo]

More about:
#Endurance
#FreezeGuy
#FriskyFriday
#Masculinity
#Psychology
#Toughness
#WearsShortsInWinter

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
5

TOBY KEITH FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED

Recent Posts