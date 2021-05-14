FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Singles Ready to Sizzle Summer with More Meet-Ups Than Ever
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.
By now, you’ve likely heard someone say the gag-worthy phrase, “Vaxxed and Waxed!”
It just shows how nuts people have become, to get out and see people, date people, kiss people again, after a year of pandemic and lockdown.
In fact, Match.com just released the results of a new survey. The dating site asked single people about their plans for this summer.
1. 70% of single people say they are ready to go this summer and, quote, “put themselves out there as much as possible.”
2. 71% say they want to find a serious relationship . . . but the majority of people say they’re pretty sure a lot of the other people out there are just going to be looking for sex.
3. 56% of single people say they’re definitely focused on whether the people they’re dating have gotten the vaccine.
4. And 57% of single people say they want to get-it-on this summer.
