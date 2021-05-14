      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Singles Ready to Sizzle Summer with More Meet-Ups Than Ever

May 14, 2021 @ 9:23am
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.

By now, you’ve likely heard someone say the gag-worthy phrase, “Vaxxed and Waxed!”

It just shows how nuts people have become, to get out and see people, date people, kiss people again, after a year of pandemic and lockdown.

In fact, Match.com just released the results of a new survey.  The dating site asked single people about their plans for this summer.

1.  70% of single people say they are ready to go this summer and, quote, “put themselves out there as much as possible.”

2.  71% say they want to find a serious relationship . . . but the majority of people say they’re pretty sure a lot of the other people out there are just going to be looking for sex.

3.  56% of single people say they’re definitely focused on whether the people they’re dating have gotten the vaccine.

4.  And 57% of single people say they want to get-it-on this summer.

