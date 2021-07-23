Weather Alert
FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Retiree Finds Woman Skinny-Dipping in his Pool
Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:02am
Florida Retiree Comes Home To Find Woman Skinny-Dipping In His Pool
A man in Florida recently came home to find a stranger, a blonde woman, skinny-dipping in his pool.
James Clark, age 69, says when he returned to his Port Charlotte home, Monday (July 19th), after a doctor’s appointment, he saw some clothes strewn around by his pool.
Then he found “a naked white female in the pool” who was later identified as 42-year-old Heather Kennedy.
Clark called police after the woman refused to leave, and when they arrived, they say they tried to get Kennedy to get out and get dressed; but she became hostile.
She reportedly didn’t want to identify herself, didn’t want to explain why she was there, and asked police to leave her alone.
Eventually, police say she did exit the pool, but then she “struggled” with police officers as they tried to arrest her. Kennedy faces charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
Dive into more, here: (
DailyMail
)
A 69-year-old Florida man came back to his home after a doctor’s appointment and found a naked 42-year-old woman in his pool
He called police and she refused to get out, and when she eventually did, she resisted arrest—she is facing trespassing and resisting arrest charges
