Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: If Your Date Brought a Bell to Summon the Waiter…
Jun 3, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Woman’s Boyfriend Summoned their Waiter with a Bell He Brought – People Beg her to Dump Him
They say you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat a waiter.
A person recently posted on
Reddit
’s “
Am I The A******
” subreddit to vent about her American boyfriend, Rhett.
She did not specify where she lives. But she did say that Rhett is living abroad, in her home country; and that they have been dating for four months.
She writes, “
Rhett was already there when I arrived to the diner. We talked some, checked the menu, then, when it was time to order, he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it up, and then started shaking it. […] I was so confused, I asked what he was doing and he said he was trying to get one of the wait staff’s attention. I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I can not begin to explain the looks we received from everyone. I demanded him to stop but he said he wouldn’t until someone came and took our order. I threatened to leave the place and cancel dinner if he wouldn’t and he kept doing it. Someone came, but I’d already gotten up, took my purse, and started making my way out. He followed me and started arguing about walking out but I told him that I couldn’t take being embarrassed by him. He got upset and said that he didn’t get why I thought the bell was embarrassing, explained that it was a perfect solution for no longer being forced to wait ‘til someone shows up. I asked if it was acceptable to do this in America and he said, ‘Yes because it’s a free country and people there usually don’t give a [poop],’ but I said it’s inappropriate and embarrassing here. He said I was being too sensitive and overreacted over nothing. He insisted we go back inside but I refused
.”
She went on to say that they never had dinner; then he skulked for days, and wanted her to give him an apology.
Many commented that they were from the US, and that his behavior was beyond inappropriate. Many others urged her to get out of the relationship as soon as possible.
Ask for another helping, here: (
Buzzfeed
)
TAGS
#AmITheA__-Hole?
#FriskyFriday
#HowYouTreatTheWaitStaff
#Reddit
#RingBellForService
#WhoYouAreWhenNoOneIsLooking
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
Study: Gray Hair Can Actually Be Reversed. Wait, What?!
Matthew McConaughey Visits his Hometown Of Uvalde, TX, to Honor Shooting Victims
Kenny Chesney Breaks Record for Biggest Crowd at Nashville's NFL Stadium
Recent Posts
Lee Brice remixes “Soul” with an amped-up assist from Blanco Brown
3 hours ago
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet’s West Side
3 hours ago
Brothers Osborne + Old Dominion in, Alan Jackson out on the CMA Fest main stage lineup
4 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On