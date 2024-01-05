FRISKY FRIDAY FRANKLY: Kelly Clarkson: “I Never Wanted to Get Married”

Post divorce, Kelly Clarkson says she is living her best life. But she says it’s gonna stay her life.

She says she is open to dating but adds that she likely will never marry again. Kelly told People, “No. I never wanted to get married the first time,” she says. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

As for how her dating life is going, Kelly says, “Dating sucks. It’s so awkward,” she says, laughing. “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’ I’m really good right now; I’m having a good time.”

What are your thoughts on dating? Have you decided to never marry? Why?