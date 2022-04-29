Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FRACAS: ‘The Green Line Test’ – Viral Trend Claims to Reveal Dominant Partner
Apr 29, 2022 @ 11:30am
A young woman and man spending time together indoors.
Viral Trend:
Couples Take ‘The ‘Green Line Test’ – Which Shows ‘Who Wears the Pants,’ Based on Body Language
A new
TikTok
trend claims to analyze a photo of a couple to determine “
who wears the pants.
”
It’s called the “
Green Line Test
.” It was originally created by
Twitter
user Rivelino, in May of 2020; who claimed the way a person posed with their partner in photographs indicated who held “
the power
” in the relationship, and their “
lean
” could be highlighted with green lines.
He claimed if a man was “
leaning
” in towards the woman, it showed the woman was the one who was in control of the relationship… If she was leaning towards the man, he was in control.
After TikTok user @JackMacBarstool applied the test to a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, his video went viral, and prompted many others to share their results from the “
Green Line Test.
”
And while some take the test pretty seriously, others say they are skeptical of what it actually reveals.
Can you really judge an entire relationship, based on one photo?
There’s more, here: (
Daily Mail
)
A new trend on TikTok sees people posting photos of themselves with a partner and the results of the “Green Line Test” which supposedly uses body language to determine who wears the pants in the relationship
