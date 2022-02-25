Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY – ‘FOURPLAY’ – New Dating App Has 9K Person Wait-List
Feb 25, 2022 @ 11:00am
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
Fourplay Is the New Dating App – with a 9,000-Person Waitlist
There’s a new dating app called FourPlay that’s intended for group dating.
Specifically, it’s for pairs of single friends looking to go on dates with other pairs of single friends.
The app’s co-founder, Danielle Dietzek, told the New York Post it’s an app designed for busy singles in codependent friendships looking to “
kill two birds with one stone
.”
Co-founder Julie Griggs said, “
We very intentionally designed Fourplay so that all matches happen as a group and there’s no one-on-one dating to mitigate the pressures and anxieties that come with dating
.”
And it seems people really are into the idea, as the app has a 9,000-person waitlist.
(
InsideHook
)
A new dating app called Fourplay is meant to be used by pairs of single friends looking to go on dates with other pairs of single friends to “mitigate the pressures and anxieties that come with [one-on-one] dating”
The app currently has a 9,000-person waiting list
TAGS
#BFF
#DatingApp
#Fourplay
#FriendsDateFriends
#FriskyFriday
#WaitList
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 4 Ways to Stay Positive in Tough Times
FBI Warning: Schemes to Break into your Phone - then your Bank Account - on the Rise
'Happy Hounds' - Queen Elizabeth Created a Fragrance for Dogs
Watch Morgan Wallen Thank the "Best Fans In The World"
Tim McGraw's Co-Star from ‘The Blind Side’ Drops Almost 100 Pounds and Chocolate Addiction
Recent Posts
MOST POPULAR PIZZA BY STATE!
48 mins ago
Back To One Way On The Cass Street Bridge In Joliet
2 hours ago
Breland explains how he responds to trolls who don’t think he’s country enough
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On