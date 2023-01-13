FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-TONS: Bouncer for Strip Club Now Wears ‘Terminator’ Suit

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

January 13, 2023 11:00AM CST
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA
Strip Club Has Robot Suit – which Looks Like the ‘Terminator’ for Bouncer 

The world’s largest strip club now offers bouncers a giant robot suit, to help them do their jobs.

Sapphire Gentleman’s Club in Las Vegas now has a 15-foot tall robotic suit security guards can wear, to help protect performers inside, from “the AI bots taking over the Las Vegas #CES convention.

The robotic suit weighs over four tons.

It only makes sense that the world’s largest gentlemen’s club would have the world’s largest security guard,” managing partner Peter Feinstein stated online.

