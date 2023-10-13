FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO-OP: Do Selfies Really Make You Look Slimmer?

A new study from York shows that selfies make individuals appear thinner… And this could negatively impact those who are prone to eating disorders.

The study asked participants to look at photos of women, taken from different angles. Then it asked them to describe their feelings about food and eating behaviors.

“This research suggests that the angle from which the photo is taken can change our judgments about body size,” Dr. Ruth Knight said. “When consuming images on the internet, even simple unfiltered selfies, what we see is not necessarily an accurate representation of real life.”

