Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO: Nude Home Listing Goes Viral on Real Estate Site
Feb 18, 2022 @ 11:30am
Homeowners Get Naked – Creatively – for their Home Listing, Then Go Viral
This is one way to surely bring attention to your home.
A couple who live in the foothills of New Zealand’s Southern Alps have been trying to sell their house. So they stripped down, naked, and posed in the photos for their property listing.
Lawrance Simpson, 34, and his wife, Clarissa Turner, 29, say they didn’t do it as a marketing strategy. He says they thought it would be funny.
But the approach seems to be working, as their property listing, on
Trade Me,
racked up more than 20,000 views.
NOTE: In the photos, they used strategically placed items, to hide their naughty bits.
More is revealed, here: (
Daily Mail
)
A couple from New Zealand is trying to sell their house in the foothills of the Southern Alps, and decided to pose nude in one of their listing photos, with strategically placed items to hide their genitals
The tactic seems to be working as their listing got more than 20,000 views on the website Trade Me
#CreativeMarketing
#ForSale
#FriskyFriday
#HomeListing
#PicturesWorth1
000Words
