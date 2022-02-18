      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO: Nude Home Listing Goes Viral on Real Estate Site

Feb 18, 2022 @ 11:30am
Homeowners Get Naked – Creatively – for their Home Listing, Then Go Viral
This is one way to surely bring attention to your home.
A couple who live in the foothills of New Zealand’s Southern Alps have been trying to sell their house.  So they stripped down, naked, and posed in the photos for their property listing.
Lawrance Simpson, 34, and his wife, Clarissa Turner, 29, say they didn’t do it as a marketing strategy.  He says they thought it would be funny.
But the approach seems to be working, as their property listing, on Trade Me, racked up more than 20,000 views.
NOTE:  In the photos, they used strategically placed items, to hide their naughty bits.

More is revealed, here:  (Daily Mail)

  • A couple from New Zealand is trying to sell their house in the foothills of the Southern Alps, and decided to pose nude in one of their listing photos, with strategically placed items to hide their genitals
  • The tactic seems to be working as their listing got more than 20,000 views on the website Trade Me
TAGS
#CreativeMarketing #ForSale #FriskyFriday #HomeListing #PicturesWorth1 000Words
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
'Eye Of The Tiger' & Dolly Parton Make Funny Super Bowl Ad
 Maren Morris Loves Cheese!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On