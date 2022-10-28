98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO-FAIL: We Accidently Send Six Intimate Photos to Wrong Person

October 28, 2022 10:37AM CDT
The average American has accidentally sent (on average) six intimate messages or photos to the wrong person.

The survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that more than half agree that there should be less stigma, around consenting adults sharing nude photos (53%).

Half of those who send intimate photos said they do so at least once a week (52%), and another 29% send them once a month or more.

Many cited long-distance relationships (46%), a request from their partner, (45%), or feeling attractive (44%) as their top reasons for sending these photos.  Meanwhile, 42% said they just felt like it.

