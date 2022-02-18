      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Why Is This the Busiest Week for a Cheating Website?

Feb 18, 2022 @ 11:00am
Getty Images

The week after Valentines Day is the busiest time of the year for AshleyMadison.com.

That’s a dating (really:  hook up)  site, for married people to find others to cheat with.

CEO Noel Biderman singles out one day, in particular:  “The day after Valentine’s Day is one of our biggest days of the year.  People are disappointed by their spouses’ lack of effort, and they feel especially undervalued when there is a societal expectation of romance.  Certain days of the year act as litmus tests for many people in relationships.  People do cheat on their partners.  It doesn’t mean they don’t love them or don’t want to stay married to them. Marriage is about more than love.  An affair, and my service in particular, makes them happier to sustain their lives within the marriage construct.”

Psychologists may differ, on this subject.  Biderman’s goal is to sell “memberships.”

TAGS
#AshleyMadison #BusiestTime #Cheaters #FriskyFriday
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
'Eye Of The Tiger' & Dolly Parton Make Funny Super Bowl Ad
 Maren Morris Loves Cheese!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On