FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: What Does the Dating Term ‘Beige Flag’ Mean?

September 2, 2022 12:00PM CDT
In the Dating World, What Are Beige Flags?

Dating columnist Jana Hocking is sick of “beige flags,” and she’s not alone.

Compared to “red flags,” which indicate a potential partner might be mean-spirited or toxic, beige flags are more benign:  Someone starts conversations with “hi” and answers questions with “good.”  Maybe the person has a photo of a big fish in the profile photo…  or maybe they haven’t even written a bio.

Don’t want to give off beige flags?  Review your profile and remove stock answers, upload adventurous photos, and put a bit more effort into that first message.

Check out more, here:  (NY Post)

