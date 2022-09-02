FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: What Does the Dating Term ‘Beige Flag’ Mean?
September 2, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
In the Dating World, What Are Beige Flags?
Dating columnist Jana Hocking is sick of “beige flags,” and she’s not alone.
Compared to “red flags,” which indicate a potential partner might be mean-spirited or toxic, beige flags are more benign: Someone starts conversations with “hi” and answers questions with “good.” Maybe the person has a photo of a big fish in the profile photo… or maybe they haven’t even written a bio.
Don’t want to give off beige flags? Review your profile and remove stock answers, upload adventurous photos, and put a bit more effort into that first message.
