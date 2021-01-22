FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Valentine Gifts Which Disappoint – Like Furry Handcuffs or a Serenade

Bad Valentine Ideas: Here are some of the Valentine’s Day gifts people would be the most disappointed by, according to a new survey: Furry handcuffs . . . flowers . . . a heart-shaped box of chocolates . . . lingerie . . . and you serenading them. The trick is: Put some thought into it – customize your gift for your intended.
We’ve got the results here of a survey on the most disappointing Valentine’s Day gifts. Don’t buy anything too cliché . . . or TOO THIRSTY.
Here are the 10 most disappointing gifts . . .
1. Furry handcuffs, 34% would be disappointed. Let’s just face it: FURRY ANYTHING is beyond bad.
2. Flowers, 28%.
3. A heart-shaped box of chocolates, 22%.
4. A funny card, 25%.
5. Lingerie, 24%.
6. Champagne, 19%.
7. A love coupon book, 18%.
8. Perfume, 17%.
9. Underwear, 15%.
10. You serenading them, 14%.
