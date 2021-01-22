      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Valentine Gifts Which Disappoint – Like Furry Handcuffs or a Serenade

Jan 22, 2021 @ 9:27am

Bad Valentine Ideas:  Here are some of the Valentine’s Day gifts people would be the most disappointed by, according to a new survey:  Furry handcuffs . . . flowers . . . a heart-shaped box of chocolates . . . lingerie . . . and you serenading them.  The trick is: Put some thought into it – customize your gift for your intended. 

 

We’ve got the results here of a survey on the most disappointing Valentine’s Day gifts.  Don’t buy anything too cliché . . . or TOO THIRSTY.

Here are the 10 most disappointing gifts . . .

1.  Furry handcuffs, 34% would be disappointed.  Let’s just face it:  FURRY ANYTHING is beyond bad.

2.  Flowers, 28%.

3.  A heart-shaped box of chocolates, 22%.

4.  A funny card, 25%.

5.  Lingerie, 24%.

6.  Champagne, 19%.

7.  A love coupon book, 18%.

8.  Perfume, 17%.

9.  Underwear, 15%.

10.  You serenading them, 14%.

Learn more about love, here:  (SWNS Digital)  

TAGS
#Don'tDoIt #FriskyFriday #Thoughtful #Valentine #WorstValentineGifts
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
Mega Millions Drawing=$970 Million, Powerball Drawing =$730 Million
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Think Nice Guys Finish Last?
Joliet: Unidentified Man Pulled From The Des Plaines River