FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Should Middle-Aged Woman Reveal her Age to 30-Something Date?

A woman wrote to Mumsnet , which is an English parenting forum, to ask for advice on a possible dating dilemma.

According to Your Tango, she explained that she’d met someone she was interested in, while she was on a vacation with friends. The two met at a bar, and she noted that, while they were “a bit drunk,” they had a strong connection – and have stayed in touch, since returning home.

The woman explained that, through some light Googling – which her friends did – she discovered that there’s an 8-year age gap, between her and the man she met. She’s 47 and he’s 39.

Both she and the man each have children, so she doesn’t foresee that being an issue. She’s more concerned with the difference in their ages, and the fact that she’s older than he is.

She stated that age, as a topic of conversation, hadn’t come up yet. Only now, she’s wondering if she should reveal her age before they go out, or while they’re on a date.

“I’m okay with the age gap, but he might not be, which is fair enough,” the woman said while noting she doesn’t want to get her hopes up if he’s uncomfortable with the gap.