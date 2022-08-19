FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Is a Big Make-Out a Good Work-Out?

According to a University of Montreal study, on average, men burn 100 calories, and women burn 69 (yep), as they seek “the Big O.”

Men may be more active during sex, or they might be exerting more energy because they weigh more. Or trying to impress? LOL Who knows?

They say, if you’re looking to burn the most calories, try these positions: The Squat, the Butter Churner, and the Kneeling Wheelbarrow. These require one or more partners to carry their own weight, and maybe some of the weight of the other.

