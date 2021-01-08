      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: If You’re Handsome and ‘Dumb,’ You’ll Do Great on Dating Apps?

Jan 8, 2021 @ 10:00am
According to a new study, dating apps have led to an increase in the number of couples that are, quote, “high-educated women and lower-educated men.”  Why?  Because dating apps focus so much on pictures, women can overlook a guy’s intelligence.  The study also found couples that meet on apps have just as much relationship satisfaction as couples who met in person.

 

Are you a good-looking dude who can’t do basic multiplication?  If so, be thankful for Tinder!  Also, it looks like you have a little drool on your chin, might want to wipe that off.”  OK, it’s not quite like that.  It has more to do with your level of EDUCATION.

According to a new study out of the University of Geneva in Switzerland, dating apps have led to an increase in the number of couples who are, quote, “high-educated women and lower-educated men.”

Why?  Because dating apps are so focused around PICTURES, women can overlook a guy’s intelligence . . . which is something they wouldn’t necessarily be able to do if they first met in person.

The study also shows that dating apps have led to an increase in long-distance relationships, because they make it easier to meet people further away.  Pandemic is likely also a factor, here.

And finally, even if you’re NOT a sexy dummy, nor looking to land a long-distance relationship, dating apps should probably be pretty good for you, too.

The researchers say couples who meet on dating apps are actually MORE likely to want a serious relationship . . . and they have the same level of relationship satisfaction as couples who met in person.

