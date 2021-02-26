FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How Much Less Have You Worn a Bra, Used Deodorant, or Changed Your Socks Since Quarantine Started?

A new survey asked people about their personal grooming habits since quarantine started. 34% wear a bra less often . . . 16% use deodorant less . . . 8% put on fresh underwear and socks less often . . . and 6% brush their teeth less.
Once the pandemic hit and we stopped spending time around other people, we all realized FAST that we could stop putting on airs. And by “airs,” I mean “pants.”
A new survey asked people about the changes in their personal grooming habits since quarantine started last year. And here are the results:
1. Wear makeup . . . 63% of people who did it before do it less now.
2. Styling your hair . . . 50% do it less.
3. Wearing a bra . . . 34%.
4. Putting on clean clothes every day . . . 29%.
5. Washing your hair . . . 25%.
6. Showering . . . 17%.
7. Using deodorant . . . 16%.
8. Putting on fresh underwear and socks . . . 8%.
9. Brushing your teeth . . . 6%.
Check out more, here: (YouGov)