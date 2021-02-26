      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How Much Less Have You Worn a Bra, Used Deodorant, or Changed Your Socks Since Quarantine Started?

Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:23am

A new survey asked people about their personal grooming habits since quarantine started.  34% wear a bra less often . . . 16% use deodorant less . . . 8% put on fresh underwear and socks less often . . . and 6% brush their teeth less.

 

Once the pandemic hit and we stopped spending time around other people, we all realized FAST that we could stop putting on airs.  And by “airs,” I mean “pants.”

A new survey asked people about the changes in their personal grooming habits since quarantine started last year.  And here are the results:

1.  Wear makeup . . . 63% of people who did it before do it less now.

2.  Styling your hair . . . 50% do it less.

3.  Wearing a bra . . . 34%.

4.  Putting on clean clothes every day . . . 29%.

5.  Washing your hair . . . 25%.

6.  Showering . . . 17%.

7.  Using deodorant . . . 16%.

8.  Putting on fresh underwear and socks . . . 8%.

9.  Brushing your teeth . . . 6%.

Check out more, here:  (YouGov

