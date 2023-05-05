FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How Long Do You Wait to Reveal your Relationship?

How long do you wait before introducing the person you’re dating to your friends and family?

In a recent Tinder survey, 26% of 18-34 year-olds say they would gradually share their new partner online, while 8% opt for a big reveal.

According to the poll of 2,000 adults, more Gen Z women have “soft launch” in their bio as opposed to “hard launch.” Women are also more likely to wait a few months, until they are confident the relationship will hold.

“Whether it’s a ‘hard’ or ‘soft’ launch, everyone should be able to do it at their own pace and what’s right for them,” Laura Wilkinson-Rea said.

