FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How Long Do You Wait to Reveal your Relationship?

May 5, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Younger Daters Want to Soft Launch their Relationships 

How long do you wait before introducing the person you’re dating to your friends and family?

In a recent Tinder survey, 26% of 18-34 year-olds say they would gradually share their new partner online, while 8% opt for a big reveal.

According to the poll of 2,000 adults, more Gen Z women have “soft launch” in their bio as opposed to “hard launch.”  Women are also more likely to wait a few months, until they are confident the relationship will hold.

Whether it’s a ‘hard’ or ‘soft’ launch, everyone should be able to do it at their own pace and what’s right for them,” Laura Wilkinson-Rea said.

Check out more, here:  (Mashable)

Frisky Fridays in Mo's Country Club on WCCQ
