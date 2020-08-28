FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Here Are the 10 Sexiest and Least Sexy American Accents in 2020. Chicago Is…

The Texas accent is still America’s sexiest, according to an annual poll. The top five are Texas, New York, Boston, Alabama, and Chicago. And the least sexy are New Jersey, Long Island, Florida, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh.
Do people in one part of the country sound a little SEXIER than everyone else?
Each year, a travel website polls people and ranks the sexiest and least sexy American accents. And the TEXAS accent was just named the sexiest accent again.
It was #1 last year too. But three other accents fell out of the Top 10 this time: Mississippi, Hawaii, and St. Louis.
The ten sexiest U.S. accents in 2020 are: Texas . . . New York . . . Boston . . . Alabama . . . Chicago . . . California . . . Philadelphia . . . Maine . . . the Northwest . . . and Kentucky.
New Jersey was named the LEAST sexy accent. Last year it was Long Island.
According to the poll, the ten worst accents are: New Jersey . . . Long Island . . . Florida . . . Minnesota . . . Pittsburgh . . . Alaska . . . Pennsylvania Dutch . . . Appalachian . . . California “Valley Girl” . . . and Southern Ohio.
