FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Hearing Impaired Man Sues PornHub for Lack of Closed Captioning
A hearing-impaired man has initiated a class-action suit against Pornhub, for not offering a closed caption option on its X-rated videos.
The suit, filed by Yaroslay Suris, claims the lack of closed captioning is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to court documents.
The paperwork even lists a few of the videos, which Suris has had trouble understanding, such as “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk” and “Daddy 4K — Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys’ Naughty Father.”
The lawsuit asks the court to order Pornhub to include closed captions, as well as an undisclosed amount of damages.