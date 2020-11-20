      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Do You Know These Dating Trends? “Apocalypsing,” “Maskerading,” and “Fauci-ing”

Nov 20, 2020 @ 12:29pm

Plenty of Fish released its annual list of dating trends it expects for next year, including a few COVID-related trends.  Like “Fauci-ing,” where you won’t date someone who doesn’t take COVID seriously enough.

 

FULL STORY:  The dating app Plenty of Fish puts out an annual list of dating trends they expect to see more of next year.  And a few of the trends on their 2021 list have to do with COVID.  Here are 11 dating trends they expect to see more of next year . . .

  1. Fauci-ing.  Declining to date someone because you don’t feel they’re taking the pandemic seriously enough.
  2. Maskerading.  Where you PRETEND to care about masks and COVID-19, just so people will date you.
  3. Apocalypsing.  Treating every relationship like it’s your last, and getting too serious too quick.  A third of single people know someone who’s done it.
  4. Zoomlander-ing.  Like the movie “Zoolander”.  It’s people who won’t stop checking THEMSELVES out on camera when you’re on a Zoom date.
  5. Sanitizing.  This one isn’t a COVID thing.  It’s when you delete photos and wipe all evidence of past relationships from your social media.
  6. Endgaming.  Accidentally sending a racy photo or video to someone you’re dating.
  7. Folklore-ing.  Being so focused on fairytale romance that your expectations don’t match reality.
  8. Waldo-ing.  When someone only posts group photos on their dating profile, so it’s hard to tell which person they are.
  9. Stalk-blocking.  When you make all of your social media accounts private, so people who might want to date you can’t research you first.
  10. Brady-ing.  This one’s a dig on Tom Brady – for changing teams.  It’s when you end a long-term relationship even though everyone says it’s a mistake.
  11. Hey and Pray.  When you play the numbers game on dating apps, and just spam a bunch of people with things like “hi” or “hey there.”  Two-thirds of women who use dating apps say it’s happened to them.

See more, here:  (Plenty of Fish

 

 

