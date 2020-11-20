FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Do You Know These Dating Trends? “Apocalypsing,” “Maskerading,” and “Fauci-ing”
Plenty of Fish released its annual list of dating trends it expects for next year, including a few COVID-related trends. Like “Fauci-ing,” where you won’t date someone who doesn’t take COVID seriously enough.
Here are 11 dating trends they expect to see more of next year . . .
- Fauci-ing. Declining to date someone because you don’t feel they’re taking the pandemic seriously enough.
- Maskerading. Where you PRETEND to care about masks and COVID-19, just so people will date you.
- Apocalypsing. Treating every relationship like it’s your last, and getting too serious too quick. A third of single people know someone who’s done it.
- Zoomlander-ing. Like the movie “Zoolander”. It’s people who won’t stop checking THEMSELVES out on camera when you’re on a Zoom date.
- Sanitizing. This one isn’t a COVID thing. It’s when you delete photos and wipe all evidence of past relationships from your social media.
- Endgaming. Accidentally sending a racy photo or video to someone you’re dating.
- Folklore-ing. Being so focused on fairytale romance that your expectations don’t match reality.
- Waldo-ing. When someone only posts group photos on their dating profile, so it’s hard to tell which person they are.
- Stalk-blocking. When you make all of your social media accounts private, so people who might want to date you can’t research you first.
- Brady-ing. This one’s a dig on Tom Brady – for changing teams. It’s when you end a long-term relationship even though everyone says it’s a mistake.
- Hey and Pray. When you play the numbers game on dating apps, and just spam a bunch of people with things like “hi” or “hey there.” Two-thirds of women who use dating apps say it’s happened to them.
