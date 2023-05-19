FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Do Opposites Really Attract?
May 19, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study: Opposites Do Attract
Yep. But it’s also OK if your personalities are not that different. A Michigan State University study, of personality and relationships, reveals that couples who have considerably different personalities are just as likely to enjoy a successful relationship as other pairs.
Researchers surveyed 1,300 couples, and took a look at their “big five” personality traits.
While many were drawn to a partner with a similar personality, this was not crucial, when it came to making the relationship last.
In this study, partners who were more extraverted, agreeable, conscientious, open-minded, and less negatively emotional reported the most relationship satisfaction.
Check out more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)
