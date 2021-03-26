FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Are Hot Dogs a Good Gift from a Secret Admirer?

I’m not sure the way to a woman’s heart is via anonymous delivery of processed meat; but I guess you don’t know until you try.
A 25-year-old woman named Elleanor Holland, in Lancashire, in the U.K., woke up to a surprise from a secret admirer on Saturday. It was a note, which read: “I will always love you” . . . and it came with two cooked hot dogs. There were no buns or anything, just the two weiners.
She says she has no idea who it was all from . . . and she adds that her boyfriend doesn’t feel threatened.
(Here’s her photo, and a photo of the hot dogs.)