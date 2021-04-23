FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share – Which You Might Not Guess

And you might be very happy to learn that fans of Country music, like you hear on 98.3 WCCQ, are less likely to stray! Amanda Chatel writes for Your Tango. The following is from her research [And some of these will likely make you think “WAIT, WHAT?!”]:
1. Cheaters are more likely to be rock and roll fans.
Because music and sex really do go hand-in-hand, researchers have found that when it comes to cheaters, 41 percent of them prefer rock music to all other genres. Falling in line after that, respectively, is pop music (16 percent), country music (11 percent), classical music (7 percent), and rap/hip-hop coming in last place with only two percent of cheaters favoring that stuff.
2. When women cheat, it’s likely to mean the end of a relationship.
Studies have found the difference between the two sexes is that usually when women stray, it’s often to fulfill an emotional need as opposed to a physical one. Emotional involvement is pretty much just one or two steps away from a completely kaput relationship that can’t be saved. Purely physical entanglements might still have a chance of getting a relationship back on track.
3. Cheaters are often happy enough in their relationships.
The majority of those who commit adultery are mostly happy in their lives and relationships, and aren’t looking for a total break up (just an occasional break). According to a Rutgers University study, 56 percent of men who had affairs were “happy with their partners,” while 34 percent of women who cheated were also pretty content with their relationship. They say they stray (simply) because they can.
4. Cheaters get “friskier” when they’re cheating.
According to intimacy expert Mary Jo Rapini, once that sex drive is awakened in the cheating party, sometimes after years of hibernation, things can go from zero to 20 with their spouse, fast. It might seem like things have turned around, with all that extra attention… But, really, there’s a little somethin’ somethin’ going on elsewhere.
5. Women are more likely to cheat when they’re ovulating.
As UCLA researcher Dr. Martie Haselton explains, “We found that women were most attracted to men other than their primary partner when they were in the high fertility phase of the menstrual cycle. That’s the day of ovulation and several days beforehand.” Women feel sexier when their body is in tip-top mode to make a baby, so combine that with their desire for men, other than their partner, and – oh boy.
6. Men will cheat to “fix” their marriage.
It may sound ridiculous, but according to marriage and family therapist Susan Mandel, PhD, men who love their spouses think that by going outside their marriage (but not leaving it), they can save it. They may think they can have it all, and therefore it will lead to less of a longing for something else.
7. Cheaters usually cheat with someone they know.
The most common place for an affair to blossom is at work. Research has found that 85 percent of cheating starts amongst coworkers, with friends and neighbors not too far behind.
8. Most cheaters want to get caught.
Maybe it’s like wanting to sound a relationship alarm, but being too “chicken”… According to Scott Haltzman, MD, a clinical professor at Brown University and author of “The Secrets of Happy Married Men”, “People may actually set it up so the spouse or partner find out. Whether it’s lipstick on the collar or emails left open on the family computer, we leave our fingerprints everywhere. Oftentimes, it’s a cry to say ‘I need to get help.’ Some people make it obvious because they want to stop – but don’t know how.”
