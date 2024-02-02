98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FORTITUDE: Finding Your Purpose Makes You More Likely to Find Love

February 2, 2024 12:10PM CST
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
Study:  Finding Purpose in Life Results in More Dates
If you know what you love, others are gonna love you?  Yep.  That’s what researchers are finding…  Life-Purpose may equal Love-Life-Success.

A Washington University study reveals that having a sense of purpose can be good for your love life.  There are two more benefits:  Having defined purpose can also help you live longer and sleep better.

The study found that dating profiles, which show one’s drive and ambition, were rated higher.  “In general we found people with a higher purpose were considered to be more romantically attractive,” study author Isabella D’Ottone said.

This research could help dating apps posit more questions relating to someone’s direction in life.

(Check out more, here:  Study Finds)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

