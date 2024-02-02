FRISKY FRIDAY FORTITUDE: Finding Your Purpose Makes You More Likely to Find Love

A Washington University study reveals that having a sense of purpose can be good for your love life. There are two more benefits: Having defined purpose can also help you live longer and sleep better.

The study found that dating profiles, which show one’s drive and ambition, were rated higher. “In general we found people with a higher purpose were considered to be more romantically attractive,” study author Isabella D’Ottone said.

This research could help dating apps posit more questions relating to someone’s direction in life.

(Check out more, here: Study Finds)