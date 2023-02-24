FRISKY FRIDAY FOREVER: How Many of Us Believe in ‘One True Love’?

According to a survey of 1,000 Americans, 55% of adults prefer complete monogamy, or having one committed romantic partner. However, 34% describe their perfect relationship as being a little different.

Adults under 45 tend to be more open to non-monogamy than their older counterparts.

Women are more likely to prefer complete monogamy.

How many people are already experimenting? In a previous poll, 12% said they have engaged in sexual activity with someone else, with their primary partner’s permission.

However, 68% of Americans are still not okay with legalization of polygamy nor androgyny.

Feel out more, here: (YouGov)