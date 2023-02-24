FRISKY FRIDAY FOREVER: How Many of Us Believe in ‘One True Love’?
February 24, 2023 12:30PM CST
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch
Here’s How Many Americans Believe in ‘One True Love’
According to a survey of 1,000 Americans, 55% of adults prefer complete monogamy, or having one committed romantic partner. However, 34% describe their perfect relationship as being a little different.
Adults under 45 tend to be more open to non-monogamy than their older counterparts.
Women are more likely to prefer complete monogamy.
How many people are already experimenting? In a previous poll, 12% said they have engaged in sexual activity with someone else, with their primary partner’s permission.
However, 68% of Americans are still not okay with legalization of polygamy nor androgyny.
Feel out more, here: (YouGov)
