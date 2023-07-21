FRISKY FRIDAY FOREGO: More Young Adults Say No to Marriage – Here’s WHY
July 21, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Say no to the dress? Two-out-of-five young adults think marriage is outdated, and 85% think you don’t need to get married to have a committed relationship.
The recent survey, commissioned by the Thriving Center of Psychology, also shows that women were more likely than men to have this view.
73% of millennials and Gen Z-ers say it’s too expensive to get married; and 72% say they’re just not interested.
Despite the lack of interest, 83% think they will eventually marry “someday.”
Toledo, Ohio and Seattle, Washington are the American cities with the most unmarried couples, living together.
Learn more, here: (Study Finds)
