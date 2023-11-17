FRISKY FRIDAY FORECAST: Bumble Predicts THESE Dating Trends for 2024

Bumble is out with a new forecast, with some shifts in dating trends for 2024… It’s based on the increases they’ve been recording, this year.

The dating app predicts that 63% of adults say age is not a defining factor; and women are more open to dating someone younger. And: 35% have become less judgmental, when it comes to age gaps in relationships.

Green dating, or wanting your partner to have the same values, is also on the rise.

33% of users polled say it’s a turn-off if someone isn’t aware of current events.

One-third believe emotional intimacy is more important than sex; and 31% of men report they’re becoming more vulnerable.

“It is exciting to see people continue to lean into self-acceptance and vulnerability as the foundation of healthy and equitable relationships,” Shan Boodram of Bumble said.

(Check out more, here: Mashable)