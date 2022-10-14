FRISKY FRIDAY FOR THE AGES: An Apocalyptic Orgy… A ‘Wargy’?

Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.

It’s not just any old orgy. Would we call this a “war-gy”?

Some Ukrainians are planning on hosting a huge sex party in the event of nuclear war.

So far, more than 15,000 people have signed up on Telegram.

The location? A hill outside of Kyiv. Would-be participants are encouraged to draw colored stripes on their hands indicating the acts in which they would like to participate.

“Even in the worst-case scenario, people will look for something good. That’s the mega-optimism of Ukrainians,” one woman said regarding the carnal event.

“It’s an attempt to show that the more they try to scare us, the more we will transform it into something else,” another man commented.

