FRISKY FRIDAY ‘FOR REAL’: You May Now Get Called a “VILF”

Sep 18, 2020 @ 9:45am

OKCupid is releasing a new “VILF” badge you can add to your profile.  It stands for “Voter I’d Like to [Eff].”

 

Remember when MTV did “Rock the Vote” to get young people to the polls?  Well, that’s apparently not edgy enough for 2020.  [We’re taking our cues from PORN SITES, now?] 

The dating site OKCupid offers a new badge you can wear – to show people you’re a registered voter.  And the campaign is called “Be a VILF” . . . like the term “MILF,” but it’s “VOTER I’d Like to [Eff].”

They say it’s more common now for people to see someone as un-datable if they don’t vote.  And over 125,000 have already added a more generic “Voter” badge they debuted a few weeks ago.  So there’s interest.

They posted a spoof ad, yesterday.  In it they rip on a guy named “Trevor” who’s got a six-pack and perfect hair.  But he doesn’t vote, so he’s out of dating consideration.  And he’s definitely not a VILF.

They’ll also be selling shirts, bags, buttons, and yard signs with the slogan, “Be a VILF 2020.”

Of course, this would be the place to find more of this:  (Fox News)

