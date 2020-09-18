FRISKY FRIDAY ‘FOR REAL’: You May Now Get Called a “VILF”

OKCupid is releasing a new “VILF” badge you can add to your profile. It stands for “Voter I’d Like to [Eff].”
Remember when MTV did “Rock the Vote” to get young people to the polls? Well, that’s apparently not edgy enough for 2020. [We’re taking our cues from PORN SITES, now?]
The dating site OKCupid offers a new badge you can wear – to show people you’re a registered voter. And the campaign is called “Be a VILF” . . . like the term “MILF,” but it’s “VOTER I’d Like to [Eff].”
They say it’s more common now for people to see someone as un-datable if they don’t vote. And over 125,000 have already added a more generic “Voter” badge they debuted a few weeks ago. So there’s interest.
They posted a spoof ad, yesterday. In it they rip on a guy named “Trevor” who’s got a six-pack and perfect hair. But he doesn’t vote, so he’s out of dating consideration. And he’s definitely not a VILF.
They’ll also be selling shirts, bags, buttons, and yard signs with the slogan, “Be a VILF 2020.”
