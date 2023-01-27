FRISKY FRIDAY FOR REAL: Pamela Anderson and Brad Pitt Reveal Sex-Life Secrets

High quality image of Film Reel.

Pamela Anderson Drops Sex Tape Bombshell – as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Coolidge Spill Sex-Life Secrets

Recently, Pamela Anderson spilled the beans on her sex life with Tommy Lee, in her memoir, “Love, Pamela;” and now other celebrities are coming clean about their love affairs or love scenes.

Anderson says she’s never seen the sex tape that she says “ruined lives, starting with our relationship, and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.”

Jennifer Coolidge recently shared that she had had sex with over “200 men,” after she starred in American Pie.

The first sex scene Brad Pitt ever filmed, for the 1980’s television series “Dallas,” was anything but romantic, he reveals: “I had to roll around in the hay in a barn,” The “Babylon” actor told W Magazine, earlier this month: “I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”