FRISKY FRIDAY ‘FOR REAL?’: Can You Really Make a Hickey Disappear with a Whisk?

There’s a new trend on TikTok: Um, a “hickey hack“? People try to get rid of their hickeys, by massaging them with kitchen whisks.
One such video was posted by user @thesecretthoebag … And it has over 38 million views. In the clip, she rubs a metal whisk over the red mark on her neck, which is also known as a “love bite.”
The trend seems to have originated in January, when TikTok user Madison Larocque got 13.5 million views on her video, which demonstrated the method.
Pediatrician Dr. David Shafran says it may work, because the pressure from the whisk breaks up the clotted blood which has accumulated under the skin, and that encourages faster re-absorption. Shafran adds that doing this when a hickey is fresh is probably when it works best.
Another doctor says the risks of doing this are low, but that, “If the contusion were extensive enough, I’d caution applying too much pressure with […] any kitchen utensil.”
Whip up more, here: (Yahoo)