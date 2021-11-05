FRISKY FRIDAY FOOTWEAR: Two-Inch Heels May Improve a Woman’s Love Life – HOWEVER…

Can’t decide what shoes to wear?
Consider a pair of two-inch heels. Researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University polled 1,263 women on their choice of footwear.
They found that two-inch heels tilt the pelvis in a favorable way, causing pelvic floor muscles to repeatedly contract, which can help women to orgasm during sex. Higher heels and flat shoes did not have the same effect.
For best results, the study showed “the biggest effect was seen in those who wore them for at least eight hours a day.” For real? That would NOT fly, here in the States.
Wearing two-inch heels can also reduce the risk of urinary issues, but “researchers warned that wearers should still always take care, as heels can result in falls and various musculoskeletal disorders.”
