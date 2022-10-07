FRISKY FRIDAY FOOD: Which Foods Reduce your Frisky Fun?

Gluten and nut free items at a bake sale

Want to last in the bedroom? Then keep these dishes from heating up in the kitchen. These foods can narrow blood flow to your personal region, making it difficult to get – or stay – frisky.

Too much red meat can lead to excess iron, which is linked to erectile dysfunction in men.

Ditch the high-sugar treats as well, as they can thicken blood and damage nerves.

What’s good for getting it on? Foods high in zinc, flavonoids, and vitamin B6 can help. Next time you’re at the supermarket, skip the beef for some beans, berries, and salmon.

Find more frisky food info, here: (dailymail.co.uk)