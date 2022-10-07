98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FOOD: Which Foods Reduce your Frisky Fun?

October 7, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FOOD: Which Foods Reduce your Frisky Fun?
Gluten and nut free items at a bake sale

Want to last in the bedroom?  Then keep these dishes from heating up in the kitchen.  These foods can narrow blood flow to your personal region, making it difficult to get – or stay – frisky.

Too much red meat can lead to excess iron, which is linked to erectile dysfunction in men. 

Ditch the high-sugar treats as well, as they can thicken blood and damage nerves.

What’s good for getting it on?  Foods high in zinc, flavonoids, and vitamin B6 can help.  Next time you’re at the supermarket, skip the beef for some beans, berries, and salmon. 

Find more frisky food info, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

More about:
#DailyMail
#FoodsWhichKilltheFrisky
#FriskyFood
#FriskyFriday
#MoreCandyLessFrisky
#TooMuchRedMeat

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts