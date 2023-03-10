FRISKY FRIDAY FOOD-FAIL: Have You Seen the Um, Funny-Shaped Marshmallows at Aldi?

Aldi shoppers in the UK have been peeping at the chain’s Easter Bunny marshmallows – particularly the pink bunnies – which look like something a bit more… phallic. Though you’re not likely to see them, here in the states, the pictures are reaching social media, from “across the pond.”

The “Bunnies and Chicks” candies (a lot like Peeps) are yellow, pink, and shaped like the most specific part of the male anatomy.

Twitter user @missviaborsi posted a photo saying “Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny.” And it’s pretty clear that folks agree with her assessment. They look like a guy’s junk. Her original post now has over 6 million views.

The Germany-based grocery chain actually replied, with “We can’t even defend this one.”

Other commenters asked if they tasted good, or if they could buy multiple bags of the seemingly adult-themed treats. So, it turned out to be a marketing success, rather than a failure.

