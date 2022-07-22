      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FONDA: Makin’ Out Gets Better with Age – Like Fine Wine

Jul 22, 2022 @ 11:45am
She makes it sound like fine wine…  Jane Fonda thinks people should embrace aging; and she can list the reasons why.
The Grace and Frankie star recently told Entertainment Tonight, “I know this sounds strange, but it’s great to get older. I mean, obviously it beats the alternative, which is to die.”

Fonda continued, “It’s so hard to be young.  I mean, it’s always been hard to be young — it’s even more hard now…  It’s all like, ‘Who am I supposed to be?  What am I supposed to do?  What kind of a job am I supposed to have?  Where am I supposed to go with my life?  Why am I even here?  Who should be my friends?‘”

The 84-year-old says she also thinks that sex gets better with age.  “Women, I think tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need. You know, we go through, we waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ You know, we don’t, we don’t wanna do that,” she recently said on Andy Cohen Live, laughing.

The 9 to 5 actor added, “But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want.  Give me what I want.'”

