FRISKY FRIDAY FOLLY: Do You Talk to Your Partner the Way You Talk to a Baby or Pet?

A study from Lorand University reveals that married couples often end up communicating with one another with the same techniques used for babies or dogs.

This manner of speech is known as “baby talk” or “motherese.” It involves simple language and a higher pitch.

Researchers examined the way 46 couples spoke to their baby, their pet, and one another. In addition to “baby talk,” couples also used exaggerated facial expressions – with their babies, and with one another.

Couples may begin speaking to their partners this way to capture attention and enhance emotional bonds.

